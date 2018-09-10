Nigel Clough could be forced into emergency loan swoop ahead of Sunderland clash

Nigel Clough is facing a goalkeeper crisis ahead of Sunderland's visit this weekend.

First choice Stephen Bywater suffered a shoulder injury in a Carabao Cup clash and his loan understudy, Brad Collins, had to come off injured during the 1-1 draw with Accrington Stanley last weekend.

It means that he has only Harry Campbell to call upon, a 22-year-old with just two senior appearances under his belt, both of those from the bench.

he did, however, save a penalty on debut against Aston Villa.

Clough said: "The loan window is closed but we are still allowed to bring in an emergency loan as none of our keepers has any experience.

“We will have to see how Brad and Stephen are this week. If it’s only one game we might not bother but if it’s an extended period for both we will have to bring someone in.

"Harry’s come on and made a great save but he’s still not even started a league game yet. We are glad we haven’t got a midweek game as that gives us a bit of time.”

David Templeton, a winger signed from Hamilton in the summer, is also a doubt for the Brewers.