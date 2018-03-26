Niall Quinn set for Sunderland return? Former striker in takeover talks

Niall Quinn is reportedly in talks with an Irish businessman with view to a takeover of Sunderland.

Reports in the national media this morning suggest Quinn could be set for a sensational return to the Stadium of Light seven years after departing the club.

Quinn is understood to be in talks with a potential investor about buying the Black Cats from owner Ellis Short, who has put the club up for sale.

And should talks progress, it could see Quinn resume his spot in the SoL boardroom, having relinquished his role as chairman back in 2011.

Quinn headed up the Drumaville Consortium's bid to land control at Sunderland back in 2006, when they convinced Bob Murray to part with the club for around £10million. Short then purchased the club off the Irish consortium in 2009.

Short is not understood to be wanting a fee for the club to change hands, but any new owner would reportedly have to take on debts, which at this stage are said to total around £70million.