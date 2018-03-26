Niall Quinn's FIVE key moments at Sunderland - as takeover talk intensifies

Seven years after departing Sunderland, Niall Quinn has been linked with an incredible return to Wearside.

The former Black Cats striker is understood to be in talks with an Irish investor to buy the club from owner Ellis Short.

We take a look at the fan favourite’s top moments at the club during his successful stint as player and chairman.

Roy Keane becomes Sunderland manager

After Quinn’s arrival in 2006, the decision to appoint his fellow Irishman is regarded as one of his best moves as Sunderland chairman.

Keane joined in August 2006 after the club’s relegation to the Championship and began life in the second tier badly, losing their opening four matches.

Despite this, a strong finish to the campaign saw Sunderland win the title by two points as they lost just once in their final 20 matches of the season.

Tyne-Wear Derby winner

Quinn wrote his name in Sunderland folklore with a match-winning header to claim a 2-1 victory over rivals Newcastle United.

Having scored a year earlier, Quinn came back to haunt Newcastle fans as he headed home to silence the home crowd and seal a marvellous second-half comeback as the visitors repeated the following season’s away derby victory.

Cantona-esque strike

After Manchester United’s Eric Cantona scored a memorable chip against the Black Cats, Quinn replicated a similar finish himself against Port Vale.

After a dominant first-half display, Quinn’s fantastic finish put Sunderland 3-0 up inside the opening 20 minutes and remains one of the Irishman’s greatest goals for the club.

Worthington Cup magic

Sunderland sealed their spot in the semi-finals of the Worthington Cup with a 3-0 win over Luton Town.

With the Black Cats 2-0 up and cruising to a comfortable win, Quinn ended the match in the final minutes with a touch of class, producing an audacious volley to complete a fine victory.

Asamoah Gyan becomes Sunderland’s record signing

During Quinn’s tenure, the Black Cats broke the bank to complete a club-record £13m transfer for striker Asamoah Gyan from Rennes.

The Ghana international was involved in the club’s 3-0 away victory against Chelsea in 2010, scoring Sunderland’s second goal, and grabbed a 94th minute equaliser in their 1-1 draw against Newcastle a year later.