Next Sunderland manager: What we know as club looks to replace Lee Johnson as unnamed EFL club 'consider' ex-Leeds United defender Patrick Kisnorbo

Club chiefs have revealed they have been ‘overwhelmed’ by interest in the role from around the world.

Here’s what we know so far.

Why was Lee Johnson sacked?

Melbourne City coach, Patrick Kisnorbo. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

Chairman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus says that the process to replace Lee Johnson began in earnest on Tuesday morning, with the 24 hours immediately following his departure seeing the focus on concluding deals for Jay Matete and Jermain Defoe.

The Sunderland Chairman said the decision was not based solely on the 6-0 defeat to Bolton Wanderers, and confirmed in a brief interview with talkSPORT that no immediate replacement had been lined up.

"It was a difficult decision, it was an accumulation of things," Johnson said.

"We obviously don't have too long to reflect and we need to get ready for the remaining 17 league games, that's the focus right now.”

Where is the process at to appoint a new head coach?

Speaking on Tuesday morning, Louis-Dreyfus told talkSPORT: “Yesterday was the last day of the transfer window so we prioritised getting those last two signings that we made, but the process has definitely started since early this morning.

"We'll give it the time it takes to get the right candidate.

"We're working on it and speaking to many people. We've had huge interest from all over the world, every country to be honest.

"We were overwhelmed, and we'll now run a diligent process."

Who are the names in the frame?

Grant McCann is currently the bookmakers’ favourite for the role, and there has been initial interest on both sides, but Louis-Dreyfus’ remarks underlined that the process is in its very early stages.

Former Middlesbrough and Leeds United boss Neil Warnock is known to be interested in the role on a short-term basis.

It remains to be seen whether Sunderland will opt for a short-term appointment for the rest of this season – with the clear focus on winning promotion this season.

Or, do they make a longer-term appointment, sticking to the key principles that Johnson was tasked with overseeing, around the style of play and bringing in younger players.

Ex-Celtic boss Neil Lennon is a name that has been mentioned as he is believed to have made clear he wants to be considered. He has experience of managing a big club in Celtic, and so is used to the demands and pressures of a high-profile job and a title challenge.

Given his track record, Lennon could be seen as the perfect fit in some quarters given his previous management experience at a huge club.

There are not thought to have been any further talks with the hierarchy at this stage.

Duncan Ferguson is to remain at Everton as part of Frank Lampard’s coaching staff.

Former Preston and Norwich boss Alex Neil would be another contender, though it is understood he would favour a Championship club.

However, given the size and stature and potential of Sunderland AFC, a move to Wearside would make sense for both parties, with Sunderland still very much in the mix for promotion.

Any other names mentioned?

One to keep an eye on – ex-Leeds defender Patrick Kisnorbo has reportedly attracted the attention of an unnamed EFL club following his success in Australia.

The 40-year-old was appointed head coach at Melbourne City in 2020.

Australian website FTBL reported : “Sources in the UK claim the ex-Hearts, Leicester City and Leeds United defender’s A-League Men accomplishments have grabbed the attention of the unnamed club who are willing to take a calculated risk and fulfil Kisnorbo’s dream of joining Australia’s select band of overseas-based coaching pilgrims.”

Who will be in charge for the Doncaster Rovers game at the Stadium of Light on Saturday?

With no head coach in charge, who takes the team this weekend, as it stands?

Sunderland Echo’s SAFC writer Phil Smith provided an update on our Roar podcast: “My understanding of the situation was my expectation was that Mike Dodds and Michael Proctor would support the first-team coaching staff that were in place still, which of course is Phil Jevons and David Preece – the first-team coach and the goalkeeping coach.

“So my expectation was that as a pair, they would help out with training this week. And so I would expect them to be involved if it gets to the case where there isn’t a new manager in place by Saturday.

“But I have to say, I would be surprised and quite disappointed if there wasn’t a head coach in on Saturday.”

The new boss will be able to call upon Jermain Defoe for the promotion push

And the new boss will have the chance to coach club legend Jermaine Defoe after his stunning return to Wearside.

Speaking to the club website, ahead of the weekend, Defoe said: "I remember the first time I signed, thinking that I just wanted to go and make an impact, show the fans how good I am, score goals, because the club has had some fantastic goal scorers over the year.

"I'm the same person who has come back really, just slightly older! I've got the same mentality, the same hunger, the same fire inside me.

"I just want to get started.

"There's a lot of my pressure on me but I'm used to that, I'm looking forward to it.

"When I walk down that tunnel, it's going to be mad.

"I've been thinking about that for weeks.

"I love a challenge, we want to get promotion.

“Not only for me and the players but for the staff and for the fans as well, it would be so special for everyone involved with the football club.”

