Next Sunderland manager odds: Julien Sable and Will Still chances change alongside Gus Poyet, Steven Schumacher and Roy Keane - gallery

Sunderland are searching for a new head coach to replace Tony Mowbray and the picure has certainly changed over the past couple of days.
By James Copley
Published 7th Dec 2023, 08:06 GMT
Updated 7th Dec 2023, 08:30 GMT

The 60-year-old took the job at the Stadium of Light last season after Alex Neil's departure to Stoke City and led the team to a play-off semi-final.

However, Mowbray has now been dismissed with Sunderland sitting ninth in the Championship on 27 points, three away from the top-six spots.

The Black Cats are next in Championship action against West Brom at the Stadium of Light on Saturday after their recent 1-1 draw with Millwall at The Den.

Here, though, we take a look at the field of candidates to replace Mowbray at the Academy of Light and who the clear favourites are:

The current Greece head coach is 33/1 to take the Sunderland job.

1. Gus Poyet

The current Greece head coach is 33/1 to take the Sunderland job. Photo: Charles McQuillan

The former Bristol City man has been given odds of 33/1 by the bookies to take the Sunderland job after Tony Mowbray's sacking and remains at that price today.

2. Nigel Pearson

The former Bristol City man has been given odds of 33/1 by the bookies to take the Sunderland job after Tony Mowbray's sacking and remains at that price today. Photo: George Wood

The former Wigan man has been given odds of 33/1 by the bookies to take the Sunderland job after Tony Mowbray's sacking.

3. Leam Richardson

The former Wigan man has been given odds of 33/1 by the bookies to take the Sunderland job after Tony Mowbray's sacking. Photo: George Wood

The former Leeds and Oxford man has been given odds of 33/1 by the bookies to take the Sunderland job after Tony Mowbray's sacking.

4. Karl Robinson

The former Leeds and Oxford man has been given odds of 33/1 by the bookies to take the Sunderland job after Tony Mowbray's sacking. Photo: Julian Finney

