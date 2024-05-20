Next Sunderland manager odds: Ex-Liverpool man enters field as second favourite alongside Liam Rosenior, Will Still and Danny Rohl

By James Copley
Published 20th May 2024, 18:00 BST
Sunderland are still searching for their next head coach with the 2023-24 Championship season now over – and the odds are ever-changing from week to week...

Sunderland confirmed that Mike Dodds had been appointed interim head coach until the end of the season after Michael Beale left his post after just 63 days and 12 games at the helm earlier this year. Dodds led Sunderland to a 16th-place finish in the Championship after the Black Cats lost their last game of the season at home against Sheffield Wednesday.

But who are the bookies saying could take the job after Dodds’ interim stint now that the season is over? Here, we take a look!

Neil Lennon, who currently manages Omonoia FC in Cyrpus, has dropped out of the field to replace Michael Beale at Sunderland this summer.

1. Neil Lennon

Neil Lennon, who currently manages Omonoia FC in Cyrpus, has dropped out of the field to replace Michael Beale at Sunderland this summer. Photo: Clive Brunskill

Photo Sales
Mike Dodds has now dropped out of the betting to replace Micheal Beale as Sunderland head coach.

2. Mike Dodds

Mike Dodds has now dropped out of the betting to replace Micheal Beale as Sunderland head coach. Photo: Stu Forster

Photo Sales
Niall Quinn has been given odds 200/1 to be named Sunderland's next head coach after the sacking of Michael Beale earlier this year. He was also 200/1 last week.

3. Niall Quinn

Niall Quinn has been given odds 200/1 to be named Sunderland's next head coach after the sacking of Michael Beale earlier this year. He was also 200/1 last week. Photo: Robert Cianflone

Photo Sales
Peter Reid has been given odds 125/1 to be named Sunderland's next head coach after the sacking of Michael Beale earlier this year. He was also 125/1 last week.

4. Peter Reid

Peter Reid has been given odds 125/1 to be named Sunderland's next head coach after the sacking of Michael Beale earlier this year. He was also 125/1 last week. Photo: Stu Forster

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandBlack CatsSheffield Wednesday

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.