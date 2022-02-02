Warnock, 73, was offered the manager’s job on Wearside in 1992 while he was in charge of Notts County, but delayed his decision due to Sunderland’s FA Cup involvement.

The Black Cats exceeded expectations that year by reaching the final of the competition, before losing 2-0 to Liverpool at Wembley.

Malcolm Crosby had taken caretaker charge of Sunderland that season and was appointed permanently by chairman Bob Murray after the team reached the cup final.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neil Warnock left Middlesbrough in November 2021.

Warnock could have also taken the manager’s job at Chelsea, but says his biggest regret was the Sunderland opportunity.

Before taking charge of his 1,500th game as a manager last year, which saw Middlesbrough beat Barnsley 2-1, Warnock was asked if he had any regrets.

He replied: “Probably my biggest regret, not Chelsea, I turned Chelsea down, it didn’t feel right Chelsea, the traffic, the motorway, working for Ken Bates, it didn’t feel right at that stage of my career.

“But I should have walked out at Notts County and gone to Sunderland. I just didn’t want to let the players down at Notts County, that’s probably my one disappointment.

“I like Bob Murray, I thought Sunderland was a fabulous club. My assistant Mick Jones was a mad Sunderland fan and that was probably the biggest regret I’ve had in my career not going there at the right time.

“That would have been the right time, but I played with Malcolm Crosby at Aldershot and he was a lovely lad and I didn’t want to jump on his toes.

“I remember saying to Bob ‘wait until you get knocked out of the FA cup and I’ll come’ and they ended up at Wembley!”

Warnock left Boro in November 2021 after nearly 17 months at the Riverside.

The Yorkshireman kept the Teessiders in the Championship during the 2019/20 season after he was appointed with eight games remaining.

Warnock has won a record eight promotions in English football after guiding Cardiff to the Premier League in 2018.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year .

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.