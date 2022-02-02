Next Sunderland manager LIVE - Patrick Kisnorbo reports, Neil Warnock interest plus Jermain Defoe interview
The January transfer window has closed, however, Sunderland are continuing their search for a new manager.
Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus revealed yesterday that a search for Lee Johnson’s replacement had begun and that they had been ‘overwhelmed’ by interest in the role:
Here, we bring you all of the latest updates on Sunderland’s search for a new manager throughout the day:
Last updated: Wednesday, 02 February, 2022, 12:13
- Grant McCann remains the bookies favourite to replace Lee Johnson.
- Neil Warnock is said to be interested in the role at the Stadium of Light.
- Jermain Defoe has been speaking about his return to Wearside.
- Sunderland will host Doncaster Rovers at the Stadium of Light this weekend.
The situation ahead of Doncaster
With no head coach in charge, who takes the team this weekend, as it stands?
Sunderland Echo’s SAFC writer Phil Smith provided an update on our Roar podcast: “My understanding of the situation was my expectation was that Mike Dodds and Michael Proctor would support the first-team coaching staff that were in place still, which of course is Phil Jevons and David Preece – the first-team coach and the goalkeeping coach.
“So my expectation was that as a pair, they would help out with training this week. And so I would expect them to be involved if it gets to the case where there isn’t a new manager in place by Saturday.
“But I have to say, I would be surprised and quite disappointed if there wasn’t a head coach in on Saturday.”
Neil Warnock said to be interested
It’s been claimed that former Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock would be interested in taking the Sunderland job until the end of the season.
The 73-year-old left Boro in November after 17 months at the Riverside.
Warnock has previously spoken about how he regrets not taking the Sunderland job in 1992 before the Black Cats reached the FA Cup final and gave the job to Malcolm Crosby.
Jermain Defoe interview
Jermain Defoe has conducted his first interview since returning to Sunderland with the club’s website.
When asked about trying to win promotion this season, the striker said: “That’s the reason why I’m here, to be honest. I love a challenge, that’s the main objective, we want to get promotion.
“Not only for me and the players but for the staff and for the fans as well, it would be so special for everyone involved with the football club.
“The boys probably don’t realise how special it would be, it’s always hard to get promotion in any league, it’s a tough ask but I believe that we can do it.
“I’ve watched loads of the games, all the signs are there. I’ve seen some good things from a lot of the lads so to get promotion would be so special for everyone.”
Could Patrick Kisnorbo be on Sunderland’s radar?
Reports from Australia have claimed that a UK club is considering making an offer to Melbourne City coach Patrick Kisnorbo.
According to FTBL, sources claim the accomplishments of the ex-Leeds United defender have grabbed the attention of the unnamed club who are willing to take a calculated risk.
Kisnorbo, 40, has made it clear he would like to manage in England one day.
City won the premiership-championship double under Kisnorbo last season, yet it’s unclear if Sunderland are interested in the Aussie.
Update from the owner
Kyril Louis-Dreyfus says that Sunderland have been ‘overwhelmed’ by interest from all over the world for the vacant head coach position.
Louis-Dreyfus says that the process to replace Lee Johnson began in earnest on Tuesday morning, with the 24 hours immediately following his departure seeing the focus on concluding deals for Jay Matete and Jermain Defoe.
“It was a difficult decision, it was a accumulation of things,” Louis-Dreyfus said.
“We obviously don’t have have too long to reflect and we need to get ready for the remaining 17 league games, that’s the focus right now.
“Yesterday was the last day of the transfer window so we prioritised getting those last two signings that we made, but the process has definitely started since early this morning.
“We’ll give it the time it takes to get the right candidate.
“We’re working on it and speaking to many people. We’ve had huge interest from all over the world, every country to be honest.
“We were overwhelmed, and we’ll now run a diligent process.”
