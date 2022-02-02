Next Sunderland manager LIVE - Grant McCann, Neil Warnock and Patrick Kisnorbo see odds drop to replace Lee Johnson

Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus revealed yesterday that a search for Lee Johnson’s replacement had begun and that they had been ‘overwhelmed’ by interest in the role:

"We obviously don't have have too long to reflect and we need to get ready for the remaining 17 league games, that's the focus right now.

"Yesterday was the last day of the transfer window so we prioritised getting those last two signings that we made, but the process has definitely started since early this morning.

Sunderland's search for Lee Johnson's replacement continues

"We'll give it the time it takes to get the right candidate. We're working on it and speaking to many people. We've had huge interest from all over the world, every country to be honest.

"We were overwhelmed, and we'll now run a diligent process."

Here, we bring you all of the latest updates on Sunderland’s search for a new manager throughout the day:

