Next Sunderland manager: Julian Sable, Kim Hellburg, ex-Sheffield United and Chelsea men among favourites

Sunderland are searching for a new head coach after sacking Tony Mowbray earlier this week.
By James Copley
Published 8th Dec 2023, 08:14 GMT
Nice assistant coach Julien Sable. (Photo credit should read ROMAIN LAFABREGUE/AFP via Getty Images)Nice assistant coach Julien Sable. (Photo credit should read ROMAIN LAFABREGUE/AFP via Getty Images)
Sunderland are still searching for a new head coach after sacking Tony Mowbray – while multiple names have been linked with the vacancy.

The Black Cats are preparing for Saturday’s match against West Brom, with an interim coaching team, led by Mike Dodds, set to take charge as things stand.

Sunderland remain just three points off the play-off places following last weekend’s 1-1 draw at Millwall and face another home game against Leeds three days after the West brom fixture.

Here we take a look at the field of candidates to replace Mowbray and current favourites:

