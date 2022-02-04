An interim coaching team, which is being led by Mike Dodds, has been put in place until a permanent appointment is made.

Sunderland’s Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman provided an update on Thursday, expressing the club have clear criteria for their next appointment.

On the playing side, the Black Cats are also looking at the free agent market after failing to sign another centre-back last month.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland AFC live blog.

Scroll down for the latest SAFC news:

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year .

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor