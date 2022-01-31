The Black Cats announced that head coach had left the club with immediate effect on Sunday evening.

Johnson’s assistant Jamie McAllister has also departed the League One club, who are currently third following the 6-0 thrashing against Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.

Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus said: “I would like to thank Lee for his commitment and endeavour over the past 14 months.

"We regret that we have had to take this decision, but felt immediate change was needed. We firmly believe that this is in the best interests of Sunderland AFC as we strive to earn promotion this season.

“Lee and Jamie will always be welcome at the Stadium of Light and they depart with our best wishes.”

But what are the bookies saying about the leading favourites? Here, we take a look:

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

1. Karl Robinson Current team: Oxford United... current odds with BetVictor: 33/1 Photo: Alex Burstow Photo Sales

2. Jonathan Woodgate Most recent team: Bournemouth... current odds with BetVictor: 33/1 Photo: Alex Pantling Photo Sales

3. John O'Shea Current team: John O'Shea (coach)... current odds with BetVictor: 33/1 Photo: Dan Mullan Photo Sales

4. Mick McCarthy Most recent team: Cardiff City... current odds with BetVictor: 33/1 Photo: Justin Setterfield Photo Sales