The Black Cats announced that head coach had left the club with immediate effect on Sunday evening.

Johnson’s assistant Jamie McAllister has also departed the League One club, who are currently third following the 6-0 thrashing against Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.

Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus said: “I would like to thank Lee for his commitment and endeavour over the past 14 months.

"We regret that we have had to take this decision, but felt immediate change was needed. We firmly believe that this is in the best interests of Sunderland AFC as we strive to earn promotion this season.

“Lee and Jamie will always be welcome at the Stadium of Light and they depart with our best wishes.”

Louis-Dreyfus also says that Sunderland have been 'overwhelmed' by interest from all over the world for the vacant head coach position.

"It was a difficult decision, it was a accumulation of things," he said.

"We obviously don't have have too long to reflect and we need to get ready for the remaining 17 league games, that's the focus right now.

"Yesterday was the last day of the transfer window so we prioritised getting those last two signings that we made, but the process has definitely started since early this morning.

"We'll give it the time it takes to get the right candidate.

"We're working on it and speaking to many people. We've had huge interest from all over the world, every country to be honest.

"We were overwhelmed, and we'll now run a diligent process."

Louis-Dreyfus was asked whether his dramatic tenure to date has been what he expected.

"It was not much different in Marseille," he said.

"I expected it to be like this and this is what I love, to be honest."

But what are the bookies saying about the leading favourites and how have those odds changed from yesterday?

