Sunderland’s Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman spoke to the SAFC Unfiltered podcast about the club’s search for a new head coach yesterday.

He said: “The process is well under way.

“We have had a little bit of a delay because of the last 24 hours of the transfer window.

“That was really, really important because from an integrity perspective and what we are as a football club, what we didn’t want to do was to pursue a search process when we still had a person in situ, I think that’s just disrespectful to the person.

“We want to make sure those conversations are had and then we can get on with the fresh direction.

“We are well under way with that and that’s a search which is led by myself in conjunction with our executive team, so Steve Davison and Kyril, we have members of the board who are assisting with that.

“On top of that we have our football management team at the AOL who also integrate with that because the head coach has to work as part of that team.

“We have to ensure the connection and relationships between those people are going to be effective or you are just creating a problem further down the track.”