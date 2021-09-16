Next Nottingham Forest manager odds: Former Sunderland boss linked with move to City Ground

Chris Hughton has been sacked as Nottingham Forest manager this morning after their sixth defeat in seven Championship games last night - a 2-0 loss to Middlesbrough.

The 62-year-old leaves after eleven months with the Reds with the club currently sat at the foot of table on one point.

Hughton guided them to a 17th place finish last season, however it was looking like relegation was becoming more inevitable this time round after their terrible start to the campaign.

The Midlands side will now be keen to bring in someone who can turn their season around and one potential candidate is former Sunderland boss Roy Keane.

Here are the favourites to replace Chris Hughton according to Sky Bet...

1. Steve Cooper - 8/11 Steve Cooper is currently favourite to take over at Nottingham Forest following his departure from Swansea City in July. The Welshmen guided the Swans to the play-off final last season, however lost out to Brentford.

2. Chris Wilder - 3/1 Chris Wilder is one of the favourites to take over from Chris Hughton following his departure from his boyhood club Sheffield United in March. The former defender led the Blades to promotion to the Premier League in 2019.

3. John Terry - 3/1 John Terry is one of the favourites to replace Chris Hughton, despite denying the rumours prior to Hughton's sacking. The former Chelsea captain left his role as assistant head coach of Aston Villa in July.

4. Alex Neil - 8/1 Alex Neil is one of the favourites after he was spotted at the City Ground last night. The 40-year-old left Preston North End in March 2021.