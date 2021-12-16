Interim boss John McGreal has taken charge of Ipswich’s last three matches following the departure of Paul Cook at the start of December.

McKenna, 35, has remained at United following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sacking last month and has been working alongside new boss Ralf Rangnick at Old Trafford.

Yet according to The Athletic, Ipswich are close to appointing McKenna and United will allow the move to happen.

Manchester United assistant Kieran McKenna.

McGreal took charge of Town’s 2-0 FA Cup defeat at Barrow on Tuesday after making eight changes from the side’s 1-1 draw with Wigan.

It’s unclear if the interim boss will be in the dugout against Sunderland this weekend, with a bumper crowd expected at Portman Road.

Ipswich are 12th in the League One table after 22 games but nine points off a play-off place.

