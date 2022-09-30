The Tigers are 20th in the table ahead of Friday’s match against The Hatters at the MKM Stadium, while the side lost four consecutive league games before the international break.

First-team coach Andy Dawson will take charge of the match against Luton, while the club’s search for a new head coach is under way.

Arveladze’s assistant Peter van der Veen has also left the club.

Hull City have sacked manager Shota Arveladze. (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)

In a club statement, Hull chairman Acun Ilıcalı said: "During the international break, we had a number of meetings with Shota to discuss the direction of the team and the future of the club. As these meetings went on, it became clear our views weren't aligned so we have made the decision to part ways.

"Shota and Peter leave with our thanks, greatest respect and fond wishes for the future.

“Our focus is now supporting Andy and the squad and finding the best possible candidate to drive this club forward.

Arveladze’s sacking means that seven clubs in the Championship have already experienced a managerial change after just 10 games this season.

While there is no clear favourite to replace Arveladze, former Brighton and Newcastle boss Chris Hughton is the early bookmakers’ favourite at 7/1 with SkyBet.

David Wagner and Scott Parker are next on the list at 9/1, ahead of former Derby coach Liam Rosenior at 10/1.