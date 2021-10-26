The news came just days before Sunderland were due to face the London club at the Stadium of Light in League One.

Following the sacking Charlton owner Thomas Sandgaard explained: “Nigel joined us at the end of last season and had an immediate impact, as we finished the season well, just missing out on a play-off place on goal difference. Unfortunately, we haven’t been able to carry that form into this season.

“I’d like to thank Nigel for his hard work, positivity and continued professionalism during his time at the club. We are all disappointed that it hasn’t worked out this season and we wish him the very best for the future.”

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charlton Athletic's home - The Valley.

Johnnie Jackson took caretaker charge following Adkins’ dismissal as a Jayden Stockley goal handed the away side a 1-0 victory over the Wearsiders.

Jackson previously performed the same role for Charlton before Adkins arrived earlier this year and oversaw a 3-2 win over Bristol Rovers at The Valley last season.

But talk has now understandably turned towards who will become Charlton’s next permanent manager after Adkins’ departure.

Jackson, a former Charlton player, will have done his chances no harm with the win over Sunderland and is firm favourite to take the reins at The Valley.

DERBY, ENGLAND - MARCH 30: Chris Coleman manager of Sunderland celebrates after the Sky Bet Championship match between Derby County and Sunderland at iPro Stadium on March 30, 2018 in Derby, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Ex-Newport County boss Michael Flynn, Matt Gray, currently head coach at Sutton United, and former Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder are three names also said to be in the running to take charge.

Interestingly, some outlets are also offering odds on former Sunderland managers Chris Coleman (18/1) and Mick McCarthy (18/1) replacing Adkins at Charlton.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.