The North East rivals square off in the Premier League 2 with the fixture marking the first time former coach Elliot Dickman has faced Sunderland since swapping Wearside for Newcastle United earlier this year.

Sunderland will again be led by interim management team Mike Dodds and Michael Proctor, with the search for Dickman’s replacement ongoing.

Their side may well not be at full strength, with Will Harris and Ellis Taylor recently missing through injury and illness.

Sunderland in action against Newcastle United at the Stadium of Light earlier this season.

Defender Arbenit Xhemajli could be involved, after making his senior comeback in the Papa John’s Trophy last week.

Here, we’ll bring you team news and updates from the clash as Sunderland face Newcastle United in the Premier League 2.

