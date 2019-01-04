Newcastle United stun Sunderland U23s with remarkable comeback in Wear-Tyne Derby

Sunderland's youngsters let slip a two-goal cushion as they fell to defeat against Newcastle United U23's.

Lee Connelly opened the scoring after a mix-up at the back before Jack Diamond's stunner doubled the Black Cats' advantage.

Thomas Allan gave Newcastle hope as half-time approached before he turned provider for Elias Sorensen to level the scores after the interval.

And substitute Rosaire Longelo was then able to complete a remarkable comeback when he rifled home in the dying minutes.

Both sides were without key players, with Bali Mumba and Sean Longstaff both ear-marked for first team involvement.

And in a cagey opening, it was the Magpies who arguably should have taken the lead.

A low centre was teed up for Sorensen, but the Dane's effort was tame and comfortable for Sunderland stopper Anthony Patterson.

And Newcastle would be made to rue that miss only minutes later when Connelly benefited from a defensive mix-up - knocking the ball past Otto Huuhtanen before prodding home from 12 yards.

And it could have been two moments later when the lively Diamond whipped in a teasing cross which narrowly evaded the head of Benji Kimpioka.

It took Newcastle time to regroup after the opener, but they missed two golden opportunities to level as they grew back into the contest.

First Allan skewed wide at the far post after being picked out in acres of space by Adam Wilson, before the usually-prolific Sorensen poked wide after latching onto a long ball.

Having soaked up pressure, the Wearsiders were able to double their advantage with an audacious effort from Diamond.

The winger picked up the ball just inside the Newcastle half and, having spotted Huuhtanen off his line, curled home a stunning strike from distance.

Ben Dawson's side, though, would reduce the deficit before the break as Allan fired home from close range after the hosts failed to clear a cross from Oliver Walters.

Indeed, Allan could have levelled the scores after the interval but could only prod wide at the near post after Roberts' pull-back.

The winger, though, played his part in the equaliser as he diverted Mo Sangare's cross into the path of Sorensen who scrambled home from close range.

Newcastle continued to press forward after their leveller and were handed a chance to take the lead after substitute Longelo was tripped in the area.

But Roberts was unable to take advantage as he sent his penalty high and wide, handing Sunderland a real let-off.

Ultimately, however, the penalty miss would matter little as the Magpies competed a stunning turnaround in the dying moments.

Roberts was again involved as his free-kick was parried into the path of Longelo was smashed home into the roof of the net to seal a dramatic late victory.

Sunderland AFC XI: Patterson, Hunter, Young, Bale (C), Taylor, Bainbridge (Storey), Connelly, Hackett, Kimpioka, Neil, Diamond

Sunderland AFC subs: Johnstone, Gooch, Leonard, Connolly

Goals: Connelly, Diamond

Newcastle United XI: Huuhtanen, Walters, Gibson (Toure), Longstaff, Bailey, Watts, Allan (Longelo), Sangare (Cumbreras), Sorensen, Roberts, Wilson

Newcastle United subs: Mcentee, Langley

Goals: Allan, Sorensen, Longelo

Bookings: Sangare