At 1-0 up against ten men, the Black Cats should have been heading towards three points that would have taken them top of the League One table – albeit having played more games than some of their promotion rivals.

Yet from their own corner, which was played short before Elliott Embleton curled a cross into the arms of Accrington Stanley goalkeeper Toby Savin, Sunderland’s commanding position evaporated.

Savin’s quick goal kick was missed by Tom Flanagan, allowing Stanley midfielder Matt Butcher to run through on goal before setting up Mitchell Clark – who is from a family of Newcastle fans – to tap in the equaliser.

Mitchell Clark scored for Accrington Stanley against Sunderland.

Clark, wheeled away in celebration, one arm aloft Alan Shearer style, just to rub salt in the wounds.

"I said if I ever score against Sunderland, they’d get the Shearer,” said Clark after the match.

Here are some of the other moments you may have missed:

Cats owner meets with fans

Sunderland’s owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus has regularly attended matches home and away this season and was in attendance at the Wham Stadium for the second year running.

The 25-year-old was happy to have pictures taken as he interacted with fans before the match, which he watched alongside the club’s Chief Operating Officer Steve Davison.

Sunderland’s Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman was also in attendance.

Despite conceding a late equaliser and the inevitable disappointment, Johnson and the Sunderland players also found time to stop and thank supporters before boarding the team bus after the full-time whistle.

There was another capacity away crowd at the Wham Stadium, with 2,148 Sunderland fans in attendance.

New signing involved

For the first time since his arrival from Northern Irish club Linfield FC, new Sunderland signing Trai Hume was involved in the matchday squad.

The 19-year-old right-back was an unused substitute but is continuing to get used to his new surroundings.

Despite not being part of the matchday squad against Wycombe and Lincoln, Hume still took part in the pre-match warm-up routines.

At Accrington, the defender stayed ready by jogging up and down the touchline alongside Jack Diamond and Josh Hawkes.

Hume will be keen to gain some first-team action but may have to wait a little longer now Bailey Wright has returned to fitness, with the Australian international producing another solid performance at right-back.

Stewart denied by an excellent save

Ross Stewart remains the League One top scorer with 18 goals this campaign, yet he was unfortunate not to add to his tally here.

The best chance of the first half came after just five minutes when Lynden Gooch’s cross from the left was headed into the ground by Stewart, forcing an excellent save from Stanley goalkeeper Toby Savin, who prevented the ball going into the top corner.

An early goal may have given Sunderland a first-half lift.

Savin was eventually beaten when Aiden O’Brien’s deflected effort looped over him shortly after the interval.

Aside from that, Sunderland struggled to create too many opportunities.

