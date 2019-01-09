New Sunderland signing Jimmy Dunne reacts after completing loan move from Burnley

Sunderland have completed the loan signing of defender Jimmy Dunne from Burnley until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old centre-back joined Scottish side Hearts on a six-month loan deal at the start of the campaign, and played 12 league games for the SPL club before returning to Turf Moor earlier this month.

Speaking Sunderland's club website, Dunne said: “I’m very excited to be here. I’m looking to step up and keep developing my game, so this is a good place for me to do that.

“The lads here have been on a good run and I’ve been lucky to be in a team where we’ve been winning as well, so long may both continue.

“I didn’t have anything to think about, there were 46,000 people here on Boxing Day and that just grabs you.

“It’s a massive club and it was a no-brainer for me”.

After graduating from Manchester United's academy, Duune joined Premier League Burnley in 2016, aged just 18.

Since then the defender has enjoyed successful loan spells at Barrow and Accrington Stanley, where he helped John Coleman's side win promotion from League Two last campaign.

Dunne also earned his first call-up for the Republic of Ireland’s Under-21s earlier this year.

Dunne will wear shirt number 30 at the Stadium of Light.