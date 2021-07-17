New Sunderland signing Alex Pritchard won't be involved against Hearts after positive Covid test

The midfielder hasn’t been involved in the club’s training camp in Edinburgh this week ahead of the Hearts game, instead working at home to build his fitness.

Ahead of today’s 3pm friendly, Johnson told the club website: "It's frustrating. It's really been the only negative [of the trip] because Alex tested positive for Covid, which was a bit of a shock and obviously disappointing.

"He was one similar to Corry where we were desperate to get him up and give him those 23 to 26 days in terms of work, and get that football work into his legs.

Alex Pritchard won't be involved against Hearts.

"In fairness, his home gym is quite well equipped so as long as he's feeling okay, then we can push him and he can push himself."

New signings Corry Evans and Callum Doyle could be involved today at Hearts.

