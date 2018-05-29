New Sunderland owner vows to investigate ladies set-up after FA decision

Stewart Donald has reassured supporters of Sunderland Ladies that he will investigate the set-up of the club.

Melanie Copeland's side were yesterday told that they were unsuccessful in their application for a place in the new-look FA Women's Super League and FA Women's Championship.

Sunderland Ladies boss Melanie Copeland

But Donald - who arrived at the Stadium of Light after the club submitted their place for a bid in the league - has vowed to investigate the ladies' set-up at the club.

And the new owner believes that a sensible solution is needed for the well-being of the players involved.

Speaking to fans of the Ladies' set-up on Twitter, Donald said: "The ladies application was submitted to the league ages ago. It was one of the first things I enquiries on and the situation was the club was awaiting the FA decision based on the application that was submitted.

"It doesn’t matter who is at fault at this stage. It is the ladies and girls that suffer so we Just need to try and get a sensible resolution to the situation. Job for next week - there mounting up."

The Lady Black Cats have until June 11 to launch an appeal to the FA - or may be allocated a place lower down the pyramid.

Head of women's leagues and competitions, Katie Brazier, said that support would be provided to Sunderland and other clubs after they missed out.

"We understand that this will be disappointing for the three clubs who were occupying spots in The FA WSL," she said, in an interview with FAWSL.com.

"We will speak to the clubs to ensure they are placed at the right level within the women’s football pyramid for the 2018-19 season."