New date for Sunderland's rearranged League One clash at Accrington Stanley

Sunderland's League One clash away at Accrington Stanley has been rearranged - but it could move again if the Black Cats reach the Checkatrade Trophy final.

The original fixture was abandoned midway through the second half at the Wham Stadium back in early December following torrential downpours on an already sodden pitch.

It was then rescheduled for March 5 but due to Sunderland's progress into the semi-finals of the Checkatrade Trophy, with Sunderland travelling to League One rivals Bristol Rovers, it again had to be moved.

Sunderland have now confirmed it will take place Tuesday, April 2 (KO 7.45pm).

That is unless the Black Cats reach the final of the Checkatrade Trophy - due to be played the Sunday prior at Wembley - in which case it would be put back 24-hours to the Wednesday.

A club statement read: "Sunderland AFC’s trip to Accrington Stanley, which was postponed due to the clubs’ involvement in the semi-final of the Checkatrade Trophy, has now been re-scheduled.

"The game is set to take place on Tuesday 02 April 2019 at the Wham Stadium, kicking off at 7.45pm

"Supporters are advised however, should Sunderland AFC reach the final of the Checkatrade Trophy, which will be played on Sunday 31 March, then the game will be moved to Wednesday 03 April 2019, 7.45pm.

"Ticket details for the game will be confirmed in due course."

Meanwhile, Sunderland Under-23s are in action at the Stadium of Light on Sunday lunchtime.

Elliott Dickman's side host Reading U23s in a Premier League 2 fixture (KO Noon).

A club statement read: "Entry is free to 2018-19 SAFC season card holders, with non-season card holders paying £3 for adults and £1 for under 16s and over 65s.

"Turnstile numbers 7, 8, located in the south west corner of the stadium and 17 and 21 in the north west corner, will be open from 11am on the day of the game for entry."