The Black Cats fell behind on the stroke of half-time after James Norwood headed the hosts ahead following MaCauley Bonne’s deflected cross.
Lee Johnson’s side improved after the break, though, and drew level five minutes after the interval following a neat finish from Nathan Broadhead.
The result means Sunderland remain third in the League One table ahead of Tuesday’s cup game at Arsenal.
Our chief SAFC writer Phil Smith has delivered his verdict on how each Sunderland player fared at Portman Road:
