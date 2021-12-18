The Black Cats fell behind on the stroke of half-time after James Norwood headed the hosts ahead following MaCauley Bonne’s deflected cross.

Lee Johnson’s side improved after the break, though, and drew level five minutes after the interval following a neat finish from Nathan Broadhead.

The result means Sunderland remain third in the League One table ahead of Tuesday’s cup game at Arsenal.

Our chief SAFC writer Phil Smith has delivered his verdict on how each Sunderland player fared at Portman Road:

1. Thorben Hoffmann - 6 Didn’t look to be a great deal he could about Norwood’s goal. Just about got through a barrage of set pieces and distributed well enough. Steady. 6 Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

2. Bailey Wright - 6 Between himself and Flanagan Norwood perhaps shouldn't have been able to get up to score the opener, but generally solid and particularly in the second half. 6 Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

3. Tom Flanagan - 6 Some nervous moments in possession during the first half as Ipswich applied a lot of pressure with their high pressing. Came through it and had a decent second half. 6 Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

4. Callum Doyle - 6 Came through another stern, physical challenge. Much steadier in the second half and tried to play out when he could. 6 Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales