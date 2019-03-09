'Never seen nothing like that!': Sunderland fans fume at Wycombe and refereeing display after lively draw

Sunderland left it late to seal a draw at Wycombe - but fans were left fuming following the clash at Adams Park.

In a lively affair, Duncan Watmore netted in injury time to earn the Black Cats a point after Alex Samuel's first-half opener.

But that was far from the main talking point, with referee Lee Swabey flashing three red cards while two Sunderland players were forced to leave the field of play through injury.

And Sunderland fans have been quick to react to their side's performance - as well as that of the referee and their opposition.

Here's the best of the reaction from social media:

@GrahamNPaterson said: "Never give up & never stop because dirty cheating tactics will always catch up with a team, played poor but the point is big"

@ianhigh1 added; "Great result after a poor performance not helped by an awful referee. This team never knows when it’s beat though and a class finish under pressure by Duncan. Need to be switched on from the start come Tuesday. Need to find a strong winning run"

@RamseySAFC posted: "The draw has papered over the cracks of how poor that was. Ross needs to change his tactics (said this for about 3 months now). We don't look creative we look shaky in defence, all we do is play longball. Best we've looked this season is with McGeouch PLAY HIM"

@tenchylad commented: "Got away with that today lads...bigger match on Tuesday to now focus on."

@RoryFallow tweeted: "Poor performance, mixed with some pretty minging tactics from Wycombe and a referee who couldn’t control them at all. Glad we managed to wrestle something out of a grim afternoon"

@simongibbo1 added: "I have never seen nothing like that from @wwfcofficial today In all my years of football. Yes #SAFC were poor but them tactics were fucking shocking. Takes gamesmanship to a new level that"

@gabenoble12 said: "Wildest end to a game I’ve ever seen, last min goal, 2 sending off for players not on the field, full fight on the pitch, bench and tunnel, sending off for a tackle, all in added time"

@mksavage73 tweeted: "New lows in league 1 referring today. #safc were poor but the ref let too much time go, the time wasting was on a different level! Quite unbelievable."

@Ian_Crow3 commented: "Worst performance this season. Watmore bailed us out, but thats not good enough for play offs let alone automatics. Didn't look like scoring, thank Watmore, Wycombe very much hard done by. Pathetic, that performance would get battered by Barnsley. No excuses."

@cs10mackem posted: "not sure what I’ve just watched. Ball must have been in play all of 10 minutes . Wycombe Diving rolling and general time wasting 80 minutes. Team did well to get something from that