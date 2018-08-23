Netflix reveal release date and title of new Sunderland AFC documentary

Sunderland fans will have to wait a little while longer until they can see the new behind the scenes Netflix documentary

The Black Cats have been the subject of a fly on the wall look at the running of the club during the 2017-18 season.

Filmed by production company Fulwell 73, which is made up of boyhood Sunderland fans including executive producer Leo Pearlman, the series will show the highs and mainly lows of Sunderland's season in the Championship, which ended in relegation.

The Netflix series will air on December 14, 2018 and will be called 'Sunderland Till I Die'.

It follows in the infamous footsteps of the BBC documentary Premier Passions, which followed Peter Reid and his Sunderland side during the 1996-97 season when the club was relegated from the top flight.

Netflix have already commissioned a second series with filming currently taking place behind the club.