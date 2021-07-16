Boro left-back Hayden Coulson is reportedly being tracked by Sunderland and Ipswich, who are said to be interested in a loan move for the 23-year-old.

Sheffield Wednesday have also been credited with interest in Boro midfielder Lewis Wing, while striker Chuba Akpom is said to be attracting interest from clubs in Turkey.

When asked about potential outgoings, specifically Coulson and Akpom, Warnock said: “I’m more concerned with players, you talk about Coulson and Wingy, it’s players I want.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock.

“I’m trying to do more with swapping players than I am with letting players go, because we just haven’t got enough bodies at the moment.”

Boro have signed four new players so far this summer, including goalkeeper Joe Lumley, Sammy Ameobi, Lee Peltier and Uche Ikpeazu, yet Warnock still wants four or five more additions before the start of the campaign.

When asked which positions he’s still looking to strengthen, the Boro boss replied: “I think everybody knows I’m looking for strikers but it’s amazing what crops up later on.

“We’ve got a couple in the pipeline that we’d like to if we could agree with the clubs, we are a little bit away from agreeing at the moment. Things can change.

“I’m glad I’ve got four in but you’ve seen how thin we are really so it’s just a matter of being patient and trying to get the ones you want in.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.