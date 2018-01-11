Neil Warnock: Why Chris Coleman made the right decision and my Sunderland regret

Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock thinks Chris Coleman made the right decision to leave Wales and take up the vacant post on Wearside.

Coleman returns to the Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday having cemented his place as one the most successful managers in the history of the Welsh national team.

Warnock, who is looking to end Cardiff's four game losing streak against Sunderland, says he can see why Coleman was drawn to the Stadium of Light job and admits he wishes he had taken the chance to manage the Black Cats over 20 years ago.

He told Talksport: "In Wales, I think he did a fantastic job and it's difficult to see how he could beat that.

"I think it probably was a good time (to leave Wales). You don't just leave Wales to go to any club, I'm like Chris, it's a massive club. I once had an opportunity to go there and wouldn't walk out on Notts County I think it was at the time.

"When I look back I should've just got in a taxi and gone, it's a great club. He'll sort it out and it'll take a few windows to get the team he wants, but he's a good football man."

Warnock was heavily linked with the Sunderland job in 1991 after Denis Smith was sacked.

Malcolm Crosby took caretaker charge and reached an FA Cup final, earning a shot at the job on a permanent basis.

Warnock was again in the frame when Crosby left 13 months later but on that occasion the job went to Terry Butcher.