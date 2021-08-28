Two goals from Ross Stewart and an Elliot Embleton strike gave Lee Johnson’s side all three points before David Wheeler pulled a goal back for the visitors in stoppage time.

Here’s how some fans reacted to the result:

@Ian_Crow3: Physical test and lads stood strong and deserved the three points. Stewart and Embo combo, tight unit at back and Neil and O'Nien controlling the midfield. Pace, youth, quality, finally getting what we wanted to see for years and it's paying off

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dan Neil playing for Sunderland against Wycombe.

@GarethDuff: Great result against a good side who’ll be there or thereabouts. We were full of energy and managed the game really well. Ross Stewart is outstanding and Dan Neil needs tying down to a long term deal

@ThomasDodds95: Can’t remember when I last buzzed over a Sunderland team! Literally look forward to every weekend to watch them

@Stephburt21: Fantastic performance, I love this team. We’re top of the league

@ianprice123: Great win and good team performance. Made a decent side in Wycombe look very average. Dan Neil looked excellent again. Ross Stewart is brilliant. Special mention to Tom Flanagan who marshalled a very young back five superbly. So many positives!

@Mustardinho: Ross Stewart is absolutely unbelievable

@braysmithwick: So far this season it's shown that it's better to attack teams. May lose the odd game here and there but should win most with the quality in the squad. Been too conservative last few years and ended up drawing too many.

@MichaelLane15: Dan Neil and Elliott Embleton outstanding again, Ross Stewart also

@MichaelStelling: Thought we played brilliantly again today. Dan Neil is some player

@PAlcock3: Dan Neil vs Josh Scowen. Not even a contest. Scowen anonymous at the SOL yet again. Our midfield is light years ahead of last season.

@JimmyShaw33: Outstanding lads. Could have been more with a half decent ref as well.

@sean_antrim: Well done lads we can get promotion this season.

@LauraJ8338: Ross Stewart was immense, Cirkin very good, Doyle tremendous, Embo class but Mr Carl Winiesta of the Winchester, someone give him the keys to the city

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.