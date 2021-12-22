Broadhead, who is on loan from Everton, scored his sixth goal in as many games to give Sunderland hope at the Emirates Stadium.

The forward was then forced off on the stroke of half-time, with Johnson confirming after the match that Broadhead had pulled a hamstring, on the opposite leg to the one which kept him sidelined for around five weeks earlier in the season.

Broadhead’s injury may force Sunderland to reassess their January transfer plans due to a shortage of attacking options.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nathan Broadhead suffered a hamstring injury against Arsenal.

Here’s what some fans are saying on social media:

@LouisBooth92: If Broadhead is out for a couple of months then Ellis Simms in early January please

@bencainss: Regardless of the score. We played some really good football last night. Pritchard and Broadhead were brilliant. Wrap the boy up in cotton wool and get him back asap

@KarlosSAFC1982: Gutted Broadhead is out but a chance for someone else to shine. Need to nurse him back and get on with it. Always needed more strikers in January so this definitely puts more emphasis on getting quality signings in!

Grand Central provides direct rail connections from towns and cities in Yorkshire and the North East England with London. Our customers are central to us which is why we pride ourselves on excellent customer service, great value tickets and helping make memorable experiences.

@elliott_hearn: Broadhead has made but also ruined my Christmas, get well soon kidda

@_GraemeAtkinson: Reinforcements desperately needed in January. Literally limping to the window. Broadhead will be big miss based on current form

@davis0688: Does any club get as many injuries as we do?

@WiseMenSayPod: Well this is absolutely not what we wanted to hear. It is a massive blow if he’s missing for a substantial amount of time.

@paulthomase: We didn’t do enough business in the summer forward wise. Catching up with us now

@ColArmy86: Now let's see if they'll actually spend . . Or we'll just end up with more loanees, showing if we're any further forward in them wanting to take us forward or not

@ColdwellAnn: Am heartbroken for Nathan and for us. The Lads really don’t deserve such bad luck

@GazJ2K: We are cursed like. Never known a squad get so many injuries

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year .

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.