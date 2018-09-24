Ndong and Djilobodji make Rodwell look like the ultimate pro' - Sunderland fans react as club sack midfielder

The Didier Ndong saga might finally be at an end.

Sunderland have today released a statement stating they have served the midfielder 'notice on his contract' after a brief appearance at the Academy of Light.

Didier Ndong playing for Sunderland.

Ndong, 24, failed to report to pre-season training this summer, and most Sunderland supporters were happy to see the back of him.

Here's how fans reacted on social media.

@Ridderz86: Ndong and djilobodji make Rodwell look the ultimate pro. Can't believe I said that

@ConnorBromley: Shows why safc fans hate David Moyes so much. He wasted £20m plus on Papy and N'Dong and good knows what in wages.

@craigc1879: Binning Papy made perfect sense. A 29 year old who wouldn’t get the same wages ever again. Ndong is a young player, our most expensive signing, who we had offers of over £5-6m for this summer. His behaviour has been unacceptable, but I’m not sure this benefits us more than him.

@Safcliam996: Just shows how good a manager David moyes really is

@VR3Frankie: How does sacking the Ndong benefit Sunderland? They paid about £15m for him.

What're the repercussions for Ndong?

@1986Kitch: Nobody will ever win from the Djilibodji and Ndong saga. But one thing is for sure. @stewartdonald3 and @SunderlandAFC have shown the world that we no longer will accept this kind of behaviour from anyone.

@JakeSte90270658: Disgusting attitude to have from a player thinking he’s far better than he actually is, clubs better off without him #ndong #safc

@NickAaron7: So long ndong, I for one won't miss you #safc

@waldron1994: Let’s see who makes more progression in the next five years. #safc or the careers of Asoro, McNair, Djilobodji, and Ndong.

@dodge_22: Absolutely frightening the money (inc wages) that Moyes wasted. N’Dong, Papy, Pienaar, Anichebe, Oviedo (to some extent), Denayer, Gibson, Januzaj, McNair (somewhat), Love, Lescott.