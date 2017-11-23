Naylor: Victory over Cats will get Burton back on track

Sunderland’s record-breaking home form is well documented, with the Black Cats not winning at the Stadium of Light in almost a year.

The Championship’s bottom club are on the road this weekend, though, and opponents Burton Albion have had their own problems at home, losing their last five at the Pirelli Stadium.

The two sides meet on Saturday with Sunderland looking to end a 16-game winless streak in the Championship against Nigel Clough’s Burton, who came from behind to draw 1-1 at Brentford on Tuesday night.

Third-bottom Albion have not won at the Pirelli Stadium since beating Fulham in mid-September, but Brewers defender Tom Naylor believes one win is all it will take to get Burton back on track.

He said: “We have always generally been good at home, which we were last season, we just need to get that back.

“I think if we can just get three points our confidence will then be sky high again.

“We need to build on the Brentford performance and work even harder against Sunderland.

“The players know we need to pick it up and get more points on the board at home.

“It’s an even harder league this year and those points are massive.

“It’s a big game for us now against Sunderland.

“It’s always going to be against teams who are struggling around you.”