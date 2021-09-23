National League club interested in taking promising Sunderland starlet on loan

That’s according to The Sun’s Alan Nixon.

Patterson, 21, has started two games for the Black Cats’ in League One this season before the arrival of Ron Thorben-Hoffmann.

Indeed, Sunderland confirmed that they were considering a loan move for Patterson to a National League club before January – even though Lee Johnson believes the young goalkeeper can challenge for a starting place on Wearside.

Sunderland's Anthony Patterson.

And it appears that Notts County, who play their football in the National League, are interested in a loan move for the young goalkeeper.

Nixon said: “Notts County. Signing keeper Patterson from Sunderland on loan.”

Speaking about Patterson recently, Lee Johnson said: ”No, I don’t. I think that all players will get their opportunity at various points of the season, that’s for sure.

“I think Patto is a really bright young goalkeeper, I love him to bits in terms of how he makes outstanding saves. His reflexes and agility is top draw.

“I think he is probably behind the other two just in terms of his football development in terms of exposure of game time. With all our young players I really want to try to get them 25 starts.

“The minute they go beyond the 23s which you see now with Dan Neil, Patterson, Elliot Embleton, these guys are now well beyond that in terms of what they can bring. If you put them back in that it can be a bit regressive with their development.”

