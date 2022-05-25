Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Broadhead has been withdrawn from Rob Page’s Wales squad due to an injury.

Broadhead had been a major doubt for Sunderland's play-off campaign after suffering a muscle injury on the final day of the regular season against Morecambe, a game in which he had already scored his 13th goal of a hugely impressive campaign.

The Everton loanee missed the first leg against Sheffield Wednesday but he returned to the bench at Hillsborough and played his part in seeing the game out with a ten-minute cameo following Patrick Roberts' goal.

WIGAN, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 21: Nathan Broadhead of Sunderland controls the ball during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Wigan Athletic and Sunderland at DW Stadium on September 21, 2021 in Wigan, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Broadhead also helped Sunderland over the line in the League One play-off final against Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley, coming off the bench to replace goalscorer Ross Stewart.

Speaking to evertonfc.com he said: "It's been a stop-start season for me. I got COVID in pre-season, came back and had two weeks training, then I went up to Sunderland. In the first game, I got injured and I've had a couple of others [injury issues] this season, but I never give up. Every game I play, I'll give 100 per cent.

"It's been a tough journey but I'm glad we could round it off with promotion at Wembley. This season has been my first playing consistently, playing in front of 30-40,000 fans every week and I've enjoyed every moment of it – and the promotion makes it even better.

"Now I'm just looking forward to getting back to 100-per-cent fitness and having a full pre-season. We'll see what happens next.

"I've been learning every day from experienced players and that's part of it. Of course, I want to be in that environment and playing senior football.

"This season, getting promotion and winning a trophy – that's why I came to Sunderland. In my first interview, I said that and we've achieved it, so I'm really pleased."

Aiden McGeady latest as rumours swirl

Aiden McGeady is expected to leave Sunderland after the club’s retained list is released this week.

The attacker was named on the bench as Alex Neil’s Sunderland defeated Wycombe Wanderers 2-0 at Wembley Stadium to cement promotion to the Championship.

Having signed a one-year extension at the end of last season, the former Preston man is out of contract this summer but says he wants to play on at 36.

However, reports have suggested that McGeady is reportedly being considered by Hibs.

The move would make sense given McGeady’s former boss at Sunderland, Lee Johnson, has just taken the reins at Easter Road.

The move would McGeady see offered the chance to return to Scotland for the first time since leaving Celtic in 2010.

Johnson described McGeady as “top drawer” during their time together at the Stadium of Light.

Further reports suggest that Hibs will face competition for his signature, with another former Celtic teammate keen to make a swoop McGeady.