'Moronic' McManaman cost us: Sunderland fans react on Twitter to another home defeat

Sunderland fans have reacted angrily to another home game without a win.

The Black Cats crashed to a 3-1 defeat against Reading at the Stadium of Light to make it 21 games without a home victory.

Callum McManaman's sending-off on the stroke of half-time for a second yellow card changed the game, the winger red carded after deliberately handling the ball.

And the visitors capitalised, scored three times after the break, meaning Lewis Grabban's late penalty was a mere consolation.

After the game, fans took to Twitter to have their say. Here's a selection of comments:

@JordanBray19: Unbelievable from McManaman that. Completely throws the game away for a stupid mistake. #SAFC

@MKA97FTM: Shame McManaman is an idiot because there was a point or even three for us there easy

@SAFCsource: As usual we're our own worst enemy. McManaman getting himself sent off like that is moronic and I've lost count of the amount of times we've completely collapsed as a team when something goes against us despite having two supposed leaders on the pitch in O'Shea and Cattermole.

@Distillerymad: Sunderland played well up until the red card a moment of madness from McManaman has cost us today #Safc

@davidallison88: Fine McManaman the maximum amount possible. We've had supposed senior professionals letting this club down for years #safc

@waldron1994: Relegation is very much on the cards now. That's a poor Reading team we made look good in the second half. #safc

@76skelly: Doing ok, Mcmanaman gets sent off and it’s a uphill battle. Still doing ok until McGeady messes up going forward and they break to score. He’s been poor the last few weeks #SAFC

@RamseySAFC: 1-3 loss, a very weird game, Red card cost us the game with 11 men I think we would have got at least a point. A stupid decision from Mcmanaman cost us again. And once again our defending costs us. We are our own worst enemy.

@waldron1994: McGeady's been terrible the past few games. Asoro has came on and made things happen. Got to start v @Wolves IMO. #SAFC

@peterjames73: Very disappointed at the fact we couldn't capitalise on last week. Coleman has a very very tough job on his hands to keep them up. #safc