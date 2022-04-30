Morecambe start the day outside the League One relegation zone but could slip back into the bottom four if Gillingham and Fleetwood win their matches.

Here’s what Sunderland boss Alex Neil had to say about Derek Adams’ side:

“They have a lot to play for and I’m sure they’ll come up with a game plan to try and get something from the game.

“I think they have done extremely well, it’s not so long ago that Morecambe were in League Two regularly and fighting to stay in League Two

“Derek was there before and then left and has come back.