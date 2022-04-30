A win for the Black Cats would secure their place in the play-offs, yet a draw or defeat could see them drop out of the top six.
At the other end of the table Morecambe are just two points above the relegation zone and could slip back into the bottom four if other results go against them.
With potential ramifications for both clubs it looks set to be a dramatic final day at the Mazuma Stadium.
We’ll bring you all the action, analysis, reaction and more throughout the day:
LIVE: Morecambe vs Sunderland
Last updated: Saturday, 30 April, 2022, 08:42
- Sunderland face Morecambe at the Mazuma Stadium on the final day of the regular League One season (12:30pm KO).
- A win for the Black Cats would see them secure their place in the play-offs.
- Morecambe could need a win to secure their League One status for next season.
As it stands
Here’s what the top of the League One table looks like ahead of today’s matches.
Sunderland will finish in the play-off places if they beat Morecambe, yet the Black Cats could drop out of the top six if they fail to win and both Wycombe and Plymouth better their result.
Final-day fixtures:
Burton vs Wycombe
Gillingham vs Rotherham
Morecambe vs Sunderland
Plymouth vs MK Dons
Sheffield Wednesday vs Portsmouth
Shrewsbury vs Wigan
Predicted line-ups
Here are our predicted line-ups for today’s match:
Predicted Sunderland XI: Patterson; Batth, Wright, Doyle; Gooch, Evans, O’Nien, Clarke; Embleton; Broadhead, Stewart
Predicted Morecambe XI: Carson; Leigh, Bedeau, Bennett, Gibson; Diagouraga, Fane, Phillips; Connolly, Stockton, Gnahoua
Adams on Sunderland clash
Here’s what Morecambe boss Derek Adams has had to say about today’s big match:
“We’re really confident at home. We’ve got a huge backing, it’s a sell-out crowd for the game on Saturday and we are all thoroughly looking forward to that.
“I think that’s important, your home form, we’d always like to have done better away from home but we understand the league that we are in.
“We understand that Sunderland are a huge football club and we understand they’re in the same division as us and that gives us that opportunity to try and get something from the game on Saturday.”
How Morecambe are shaping up
To find out more about Morecambe we caught up with Derek Quinn who writes for our sister title the Lancaster Guardian to get the inside track.
Here’s what he said when asked about the Shrimps’ recent form:
“Morecambe have actually been playing quite well, much better than when they travelled to Sunderland earlier in the season and were hammered.
“They were excellent in a 3-0 win over Burton and showed guts and determination to beat Oxford at home and Charlton away, and were the better team in a 1-1 draw against Portsmouth on Easter Monday.
“They were poor at MK Dons last Saturday though and need to up their game on Saturday.”
Read more HERE
Neil on Morecambe
Morecambe start the day outside the League One relegation zone but could slip back into the bottom four if Gillingham and Fleetwood win their matches.
Here’s what Sunderland boss Alex Neil had to say about Derek Adams’ side:
“They have a lot to play for and I’m sure they’ll come up with a game plan to try and get something from the game.
“I think they have done extremely well, it’s not so long ago that Morecambe were in League Two regularly and fighting to stay in League Two
“Derek was there before and then left and has come back.
“I think the job he did taking them up was remarkable and if they do manage to stay in the league, which at this moment in time looks likely because they have more points than teams around them, that will be a great achievement for them.”
Team news
We’ll start with the Sunderland team news.
Defender Dennis Cirkin has returned to training after missing the last two matches due to injury, yet today’s fixture may come too soon.
Black Cats boss Alex Neil has hinted that Carl Winchester is facing a battle to play again this season, even if the team reach the play-offs, with the Northern Irishman struggling with a groin issue.
Leon Dajaku has missed the last few matches due to illness but could be available again if Sunderland reach the play-offs.
Aiden McGeady has also made progress after coming back from a long-term knee issue.
It’s Matchday!
It’s gone right down to the wire.
We’ve reached the final day of the regular League One season and Sunderland still need a win to secure their place in the play-offs.
We’ll have all the build-up ahead of today’s game at Morecambe, as well as in-game analysis and post-match reaction.
Stick around and refresh the page for live updates throughout the day - it looks set to be a dramatic afternoon.