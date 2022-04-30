Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A win for the Black Cats would secure their place in the play-offs, yet a draw or defeat could see them drop out of the top six.

At the other end of the table Morecambe are just two points above the relegation zone and could slip back into the bottom four if other results go against them.

With potential ramifications for both clubs it looks set to be a dramatic final day at the Mazuma Stadium.

Morecambe vs Sunderland live blog.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...