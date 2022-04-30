A win for the Black Cats would secure their place in the play-offs, yet a draw or defeat could see them drop out of the top six.
At the other end of the table Morecambe are just two points above the relegation zone and could slip back into the bottom four if other results go against them.
With potential ramifications for both clubs it looks set to be a dramatic final day at the Mazuma Stadium.
We’ll bring you all the action, analysis, reaction and more throughout the day:
LIVE: Morecambe 0 Sunderland 1 (Broadhead, 10)
Last updated: Saturday, 30 April, 2022, 13:08
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, Wright, Batth, O’Nien, Gooch, Evans, Embleton, Roberts, Pritchard, Broadhead (Clarke, 26), Stewart
- Subs: Hoffmann, Xhemajli, Hume, Matete, Neil, Clarke, McGeady
- Morecambe XI: Carson, Cooney, Bedeau, Bennett, Gibson, Fane, Phillips, Wildig, Connolly, Stockton, Gnahoua
- Subs: Smith, O’Connor, Diagouraga, Obika, Ayunga, McLoughlin, McAlmont
37’ Goals elsewhere
‘We are staying up’ chant the home fans after hearing Rotherham have taken the lead against Gillingham.
Elsewhere Wednesday are now 2-1 up against Portsmouth, while MK Dons are 1-0 up against Plymouth.
36’ Where Clarke has fitted in
It’s a similar shape for Sunderland with Clarke and Pritchard now supporting Stewart up top.
32’ Big tackle from Wright
Sunderland were left exposed at the back there with only Wright and O’Nien back.
Stockton was charging forward with the ball but Wright managed to make a crucial challenge.
26’ SUBSTITUTION: OFF: Broadhead - ON: Clarke
A blow for Sunderland as their goalscorer makes way.
Hopefully it’s not another bad one.
24’ Game resumes
Evans is back on his feet now and play has resumed.
Hang on, now Broadhead has gone down.
23’ Evans down
Evans has gone down near the centre circle and is now receiving treatment.
Hopefully this isn’t serious.
18’ Gooch on the cover
Good covering from Gooch who tucked inside from the wing-back role to clear Connolly’s cross from the right.
O’Nien then booted the ball away, prompting calls to calm things down from Neil.
It’s quite frantic at the moment.
16’ Morecambe still in this
12’ YELLOW CARD
The first yellow card of the match is shown to Morecambe midfielder Phillips after a foul on Embleton.
Pritchard’s free-kick went just wide.
Sheffield Wednesday are also 1-0 down against Portsmouth.
10’ GOOOOOAAAALLLL!!!! BROADHEAD!!!
What a start!
Just after Sunderland started to have a sustained spell of possession Evans split the home defence to release Broadhead, who side-footed the ball past Carson.
1-0!