Rovers remain bottom of the League One table, 11 points from safety, and were comfortably beaten 3-0 by Sunderland in December.

To find out more, we caught up with Doncaster reporter Liam Hoden at our sister title the Doncaster Free Press to get the inside track.

We saw Doncaster struggle in December, how have they fared since?

Doncaster boss Gary McSheffrey.

LH: “More struggle I'm afraid, certainly when it comes to results.

"They followed the Sunderland defeat with damaging losses against relegation rivals Morecambe and Fleetwood - the former saw them lead 3-0 at half time and lose 4-3.

"You could have been forgiven for thinking they were dead and buried at that point but performances improved afterwards.

"Gary McSheffrey changed the approach and started going a bit more direct with high energy in midfield and attack.

"They looked more threatening than they have done all season, and new additions in January have certainly contributed to that.

"Rovers picked up a fantastic win at MK Dons - their only away win of the season so far - when they defended for their lives and were dangerous on the counter.

"Against both Cambridge and Plymouth in the last couple of weeks they should have taken something but couldn't finish their chances.

"And then all the progress came to a crashing halt against neighbours Rotherham on Tuesday night when they were thoroughly outplayed and could barely lay a glove on the opposition.

"It was a huge blow to the confidence that was building due to improved performances.”

How did their January transfer window go?

LH: “Pretty good. They found out very quickly that their league position was making them a very hard sell for prospective signings.

"Adding experience was top of the agenda and they thought they had done that only for two players they had looked to have agreed deals with opted to stay with their clubs.

"They did bring experience in Kieran Agard and former Middlesbrough midfielder Adam Clayton but both have got catching up to do with match fitness.

"Ollie Younger made an excellent first impression on his debut after moving from the Stadium of Light as the rock at the heart of the defence that stood up to MK Dons.

"He looks to be one the can build around for the future, along with striker Reo Griffiths who signed from Lyon, who is a very exciting young talent.

"Three of their five loans were either sent back or recalled and the three that have come in - Josh Martin, Ben Jackson and Mipo Odubeko - are upgrades on what they had in the first half of the season.

"With an injury crisis that has blighted them all season, they needed depth but they also needed players capable of improving them and they look to have done that.

"Whether it will be enough for them to claw back the margin to safety remains to be seen.”

What system are Doncaster likely to play?

LH: “Gary McSheffrey has typically switched around between 4-2-3-1, 4-3-3 or 4-4-2 during his time in charge.

"Against Rotherham in midweek he went for a 3-4-1-2 in an attempt to match up with the Millers but it didn't work.

"Long term he would like to play a back three but it's not certain at the minute that he's got the personnel to do it.”

Who are their key players?

LH: “Tommy Rowe can always be relied on to provide the full commitment and quality for the team. He's been a driving force since returning to the club in the summer after two years with Bristol City.

"He's played left back, deep midfield, number ten and even centre half. With such a young team, his presence has been vital, particularly with captain Tom Anderson currently out injured.

“Manchester United loanee Ethan Galbraith has been very good. He's a tenacious midfielder with excellent passing ability and had already played multiple games for Northern Ireland even before his senior debut at club level.

"Arsenal midfielder Matt Smith could never be faulted for his workrate but he's come to the fore in recent weeks with how important he has been in pressing high up the pitch.”

Finally, what's your predicted line-up?

LH: (4-3-3) Mitchell; Knoyle, Olowu, Younger, Jackson; Galbraith, Smith, Rowe; Dodoo, Odubeko, Martin

