The stopper was released by the Black Cats following the conclusion of the 2020-21 season, during which he largely played second fiddle to Lee Burge.

But Matthews has now penned a two-year deal at Selhurst Park, where is set to provide cover for Vicente Guaita and Jack Butland.

And Sunderland fans were quick to react to Matthews’ move – with many supporters surprised!

Remi Matthews during his Bolton Wanderers days.

Here’s how YOU reacted to the news on social media:

@Walshie409: “Quite literally the worst goalkeeper I've ever seen play, fair do's.”

@mackemcafu2: “Absolutely incredible that he has got a move to a premier league club. Even as a 3rd choice.”

@jaker1602: “Scott Carson to City vibes. Hope for your sake he never has to play.”

@artyspooner1974: “You have to say hats off to his agent for somehow pulling this off best of luck to the lad though.”

@AL_SNR58: “Couldn’t have seen him play.”

@mattymillfield: “This goes to show that anything is possible. Deary me.”

@jacksafcscott: “More confusing than Brighton signing Jason Steele.”

@W1986Andy: “Not a bad career move. Warm the bench at L1 club or warm the bench at PL club. Not bad work if you can get it. One for the homegrown quota too.”

@AJC98__: “I know he’s never gonna play but still don’t understand hahaha.”

@stephen79016425: “Must be 10th choice...”

