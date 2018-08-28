'More clean sheets than De Gea', Peterborough's star striker - League One's winners and losers

Have your say

Sunderland's surge up the League One table continued on Saturday as Jack Ross' side jumped into the division's top two.

But how did the Black Cats' rivals fare on an eventful weekend in the third tier.

We look at the winners and losers from the latest round of fixtures.

Winners

Jason Cummings​

Peterborough are the only side ahead of Sunderland in the table, after winning all five of their opening fixtures.

The Posh never looked like relinquishing their 100 per cent record when they visited Plymouth at the weekend, storming to a 5-1 victory at Home Park.

Cummings continued his emphatic start to the season, claiming two assists to set up strike partner Matt Godden and Siriki Dembele inside 11 minutes.

The 23-year-old forward then added two goals himself, scoring his fifth and sixth goals of the season shortly after half-time.

Cummings is now the stand alone top scorer in the division, two ahead of Godden, Sunderland's Josh Maja, Fleetwood's Ched Evans, Barnsley's Kieffer Moore and Gillingham's Tom Eaves.

Ben Whiteman

The Doncaster midfielder was forced to play in goal for the final seven minutes of his side's goalless draw with Pourtsmouth.

Marko Marosi, Donny's first-choice keeper, had made three crucial saves in the first half, before he was sent off for handball in the 83rd minute.

At that point the hosts had made all three substitutions, meaning Whiteman took up the position between the sticks.

Doncaster held on to claim a point, with Whiteman making one important save when Ronan Curtis stabbed a shot straight at him.

It was then jokingly pointed out on Twitter by Doncaster fan @ClassicCopps that Whiteman has kept more clean sheets than Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea this season.

Lee Cattermole

Cattermole has slowly retrieved his reputation in recent weeks - but nobody could have imaged what happened at AFC Wimbledon on Saturday afternoon.

Decent performances against Sheffield Wednesday, Scunthorpe and Gillingham had eased the criticism towards the midfielder, who has been linked with a move away this summer.

But the 30-year-old quickly discovered some goal-scoring prowess, and was alert to prod home Sunderland's equaliser from close range, following Joe Pigott's opener for the hosts.

Cattermole's second was even better, as he arrived late inside the box to convert a first-time volley from Chris Maguire's cross.

Losers

Roland Duchatelet

This wasn't the first time protests against the Charlton owner have taken place at the Valley.

Duchatelet's cost-cutting measures have been rumbling on for years, and the Addicks supporters haven't been slow to show their displeasure.

In the past, fans have thrown beach balls onto the pitch and carried a mock coffin outside the stadium.

This time, in the first minute of their goalless draw with Fleetwood, the Charlton fans threw crisp packets onto the pitch to delay the League One fixture.

James Shea

The Luton goalkeeper was left embarrassed after gifting Shrewsbury's Lee Angol a comical goal.

With the scores locked at 1-1, Shea thought he had been awarded a free-kick and dropped the ball inside the area, only for Angol to nip in and put the the Shrews ahead.

Fortunately Luton still won the game 3-2, but Shea's blunder was still a major talking point after the game.

"The referee didn’t blow the whistle, no flag went up, keep the ball in your hand, end of," said Luton manager Nathan Jones after the game.

“Don’t put it down and allow Lee Angol five seconds, because at the end of the day it was all confusion.

“Even then he should have booted the ball out and then think whatever happens, I’ll kick the ball away."

Nigel Clough

Burton's relegation hangover continued as the Brewers slipped into the relegation zone following a 3-1 defeat at Oxford.

Oxford had lost their opening four fixtures but took the lead through John Mousinho on 18 minutes.

Burton levelled in the 39th minute when Marvin Sordell lashed home a loose ball, but second-half goals from James Henry and Ricky Holmes gave Oxford their first points of the season.

Clough's side have now lost four of their first five league games after being relegated from the Championship.