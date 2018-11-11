'More cash for the club!': Sunderland fans react as unbeaten run stretches to TEN games

Sunderland progressed to the second round of the FA Cup after victory over Port Vale - but not all supporters were left fully convinced.

The Black Cats were made to battle for victory, with their League Two hosts proving a more than worthy foe in a closely-fought encounter.

Sunderland fans have been quick to react to the win over Port Vale

After racing into a 2-0 lead, Sunderland were made to defend for the majority of the second half after Tom Pope reduced the deficit before the break.

REPORT: Sunderland survive second half scare to clinch FA Cup progression

But Jack Ross' side saw out a victory which, while leaving some unimpressed, saw them through to the next round of the famous competition and extended the club's unbeaten run in all competitions to ten games.

It also hands the club a £36,000 financial boost - which seemed to greatly please some supporters.

Here's how supporters reacted to the victory on social media:

@RamseySAFC said: "Buzzing to be in the next round, but that's the worst we've played in a while. But anyway's a wins a win"

@Nelson23Dan added: "professional job looked solid before they scored then seemed to struggle to kick on! But enough done on we go more cash for the club Ha'way the lads"

@55hubber posted: "Just a typical FA Cup game. Best not to read too much into it"

RATINGS: Sunderland skipper 'excellent' as Cats secure cup victory

@SAFCFANSVIEW commented: "Underwhelmed by our top point of attack again today. Sinclair not really hit it off at all for us, Maja also looks very easy to play against anywhere outside the 18yd box. Could say the same for the whole season."

@airey87 praised the Black Cats' skipper, tweeting: "A hope GH starts getting the credit he deserves, thought he was absolutely magnificent this after, covered every blade of grass especially when they were on top"

@Capt_Fishpaste said: "Wasn’t #SAFC’s best performance by any means but another good battling win to make it seven in a row. It’ll do!"

@Jayellcs added: "Pretty poor performance, but I’m impressed we did enough to hang on to the win. We’d never have managed that in past seasons like"

@ianhigh1 posted: "No matter how much #pvfc winge and moan bout the result and how lucky #SAFC we're they need to remember who is in draw for the 2nd round of #EmiratesFACup tomorrow night...big clue it's not you!"

MORE: Stewart Donald sends a passionate message to supporters

@Kingy78_ tweeted: "Good professional performance. 7 wins in a row and 10 unbeaten got to be happy with that"

@Ian_Crow3 commented: "2-1 and into the hat we go. @GHoneyman10 and @LyndenGooch do the job. After an impressive first half, hung on and got the win despite an improved 2nd by @OfficialPVFC, giving us a few scares. But onto the draw, hoping for a non-league team."

@JFreddieSmally added: "Decent first half, very poor second, can only beat whatever is infront, 7 wins on the spin boom!"