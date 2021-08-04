'More captains than full-backs!' - Sunderland fans react to 'new leadership group' as Corry Evans is named captain

Corry Evans has been named Sunderland captain but it’s the news of a “leadership group” that has caught most fans’ attention.

By Jordan Cronin
Wednesday, 4th August 2021, 6:30 pm
POCorry Evans has been named Sunderland captain. (Photo credit: Martin Swinney)

Aiden McGeady has been appointed vice-captain but in an intriguing development, club captains Bailey Wright and Luke O’Nien have joined Lynden Gooch and Tom Flanagan to complete the senior team’s new leadership group.

@twangmackem: A leadership group. I quite like the sound of this

@VivaLaLads: Walk into the changing room and it'll be like the captain Morgan advert, Captain, Captain, Captain, Captain, Captain.

@GilesMooney: We have more captains than full backs.

@GregAndsn: Good moves, here. Respected player to lead on pitch, Wright clearly staying put alongside O'Nien as Club Captains. Mind, there may not be universal love for Luke's new role.

@CackStottie: I like this approach. Looks like Bailey Wright is going nowhere too.

@joehay_: Seems like there's communication linking this leadership group with the board. That's canny like. Keeps everyone in the loop.

@JacobKirkbride: Don’t normally agree with new signings getting made captain straight away but look what happened with Lorik Cana.

