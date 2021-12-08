But there are some moments that can be easily missed when watching the game in the stands or following it from home.

Here, we take a look at some of the key events that may have passed you by on Tuesday evening:

Sunderland fans and their telling reaction towards Lee Johnson

Sunderland head coach Lee Johnson

On Saturday, Lee Johnson had a minor disagreement with a disgruntled fan at the Stadium of Light as Sunderland drew 1-1 with Oxford United.

The head coach was caught on camera reacting to the criticism, which, of course, he has every right to do.

Debate raged on social media as to the manner in which the Sunderland boss had reacted with allegations suggesting he had flicked two fingers at the fan.

The evidence was inconclusive, to say the least, and Johnson received support from many quarters on Twitter and Facebook after the clash against The U’s.

Fast forward to Tuesday and that goodwill towards Johnson extended to the game against Morecambe.

As Johnson emerged with his team before kick-off, he was beckoned over to where the incident on Saturday had occurred.

Johnson looked up and walked over to a group of fans congregated to the left-hand side of Sunderland’s dugout.

The head coach was promptly fist-bumped, patted on the arm and clapped by numerous supporters.

It was a telling act of solidarity which shows that Johnson still has much support amongst fans despite some dissenting voices after the Oxford game.

Morecambe fans throw flare into the North Stand whilst 3-0 down at Stadium of Light

Sunderland battered Morecambe on Tuesday night.

Nathan Broadhead netted two with Ross Stewart, Alex Pritchard and Leon Dajaku also scoring in a 5-0 drubbing.

It is frustrating to be on the receiving end of such a scoreline, especially when you have travelled away from home during a midweek winter storm just before Christmas.

That, though, does not excuse the actions of what I’m assuming (and hoping) to be one visiting Shrimps fan.

In the second half, a flare was thrown from the Premier Concourse, where the away fans are housed, down onto Sunderland sitting the North Stand.

Inexcusable. Nobody wants to see that at a football game and thankfully nobody was hurt.

Sunderland’s coaching staff and their brilliant reaction towards Lynden Gooch

Lynden Gooch played an absolute blinder against Morecambe.

The American started at left wing-back, which isn’t his natural side of the pitch, nor his preferred position.

But Gooch demonstrated the type of quality that Sunderland fans are so desperate to see on a regular basis.

Gooch was superb for Sunderland’s opener after jinking down the wing with a tricky twist before putting it on a plate for Stewart.

The 25-year-old received a thumbs up and of applause from his head coach, who clearly made a point of praising Gooch from the sidelines.

Jamie McAllister did exactly the same after Sunderland’s second goal.

Gooch, now brimming with confidence, received the ball once again on the left-hand side.

A sprint towards the byline and a stepover later and Gooch’s cross was powered home by Broadhead.

McAllister was over the moon and he too made a point of praising Gooch in the same way Johnson had.

