Manning, who has spent the last year in charge of Belgian side Lommel SK, was appointed as The Dons’ head coach on Friday, and will take charge of this weekend’s fixture against Sunderland at Stadium MK.

When previewing the match for iFollow MK Dons, Manning said: “Obviously Sunderland have big ambitions and are a big club but the group I have, I believe in them.

“I think we have some really talented players and the biggest thing is that if we can get aligned, work as a team, play as a team and allow players to bring their quality within that framework then we can challenge anybody.”

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New MK Dons head coach Liam Manning.

MK Dons, who finished 13th in League One last season, drew 3-3 at Bolton on the opening weekend of the League One season.

After the Sunderland match, Manning’s new side will host Charlton three days later before making the trip to Ipswich next weekend.

“Definitely, they are the games you want to play in, the games you want to coach in,” added Manning when asked about the tricky start.

“I think growing up, and I’m sure it’s the same for any player, you want to play against the best.

“When we talk about that, the big clubs with the big budgets, what they are able to provide, for us it’s about saying right let’s challenge against them, let’s make sure we can compete.

“You want to show your quality in games like that so I’m really looking forward to the next ten days and what it brings.”

Ahead of Manning’s appointment on Friday morning, Sunderland boss Lee Johnson was asked about MK Dons’ situation, following the departure of their former boss Russell Martin earlier this summer.

“I think they are in the next part of their building phase,” said Johnson.

“Obviously they finished 13th last year which was a better finish than the year before, at times towards the end there was talk of play-offs when they went on a good run.

“Obviously they have this club football style philosophy.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.