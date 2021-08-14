MK Dons 0 Sunderland 2 LIVE: Ross Stewart and Elliot Embleton puts Black Cats ahead as Dennis Cirkin makes debut at Stadium MK
Sunderland will play their second League One game of the season this afternoon – with Lee Johnson’s side set to face MK Dons at Stadium MK.
The Black Cats beat Wigan Athletic in their first league game last weekend, and progressed in the Carabao Cup against Port Vale in midweek.
Sunderland have also been able to complete two new defensive signings this week, with left-back Dennis Cirkin joining from Tottenham and versatile defender Frederik Alves signing on loan from West Ham.
Cirkin could make his Black Cats debut against MK Dons, yet Johnson is wary the defender, 19, hasn’t played much first-team football.
On the eve of the game, MK Dons have appointed a new head coach in Liam Manning, with the 35-year-old set to take charge of today’s match.
The Dons drew 3-3 at Bolton in their first league game of the season and finished 13th in the table last term.
We’ll have live updates and analysis throughout the day.
LIVE: MK Dons 1 (Parrott, 56) Sunderland 2 (Stewart, 42) (Embleton, 52)
Last updated: Saturday, 14 August, 2021, 16:23
- Sunderland XI: Burge, Winchester, Flanagan, Doyle, Cirkin, Evans (Pritchard, 62), Neil, Gooch, McGeady, Embleton, Stewart
- Subs: Patterson, Wright, Taylor, Hawkes, Pritchard, O’Brien
- MK Dons XI: Fisher, Darling, O’Hora, Jules, Harvie, Watson, Robson, Twine, O’Riley, Eisa, Parrott
- Subs: Ravioli, Lewington, Brown, Martin, Baldwin, McEachran, Boateng
64’ Burge saves from Eisa
It’s frantic at the moment.
Doyle got caught trying to clear the ball in his own penalty area but his skewed clearance fell to Eisa at a tight angle. Burge saved his effort.
61’ Evans forced off
59’ MK Dons go close again
Watson cut the ball back for O’Riely on the right and the right and the latter flashed a low effort across goal.
Now Evans is down but has just got back to his feet.
56’ Goal MK Dons (Parrott)
It was a neat finish from the MK Dons striker.
Burge will have to take most of the blame.
52’ GOAL!!! EMBLETON 2-0!
Sunderland have a second!
Gooch’s cross from the right was blocked but fell straight to Neil on the edge of the area.
The midfielder then played a neat through ball for Embleton who beat the keeper with a dinked finish.
There were some appeals for offside but the flag stayed down.
The away fans were sent into raptures.
51’ First booking of the game
MK Dons defender Jules has been shown the first yellow card of the game for a late challenge.