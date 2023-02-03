Millwall vs Sunderland LIVE: Team news with Leeds United loanee set to make debut in Championship fixture
Sunderland face Millwall in the Championship this weekend – and we’ve got all the action covered.
The Black Cats claimed a commendable 1-1 draw at Fulham in the FA Cup last time out, yet top scorer Ross Stewart is now set to miss the rest of the season after he was stretchered off at Craven Cottage.
Stewart’s injury blow has been compounded by the fact Sunderland weren’t able to sign another striker on transfer deadline day.
Still, Tony Mowbray’s side remain on the cusp of the Championship play-off places and have plenty to play for.
We’ll have live updates, analysis and reaction from The Den throughout the day:
LIVE Millwall vs Sunderland
Key Events
- Sunderland face a trip to Millwall in the Championship (3pm kick-off).
- Just a point separates the two sides who are both on the cusp of the play-off places.
- Leeds loanee Joe Gelhardt is set to make his debut for Sunderland.
- Alex Pritchard and Dennis Cirkin could return to the squad after injury setbacks.
Here are our predicted line-ups for today’s match:
Predicted Millwall XI: Long, McNamara, Hutchinson, Cooper, Wallace, Mitchell, Saville, Honeyman, Flemming, Voglsammer, Bradshaw
Predicted Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, Batth, Alese, Neil, Michut, Roberts, Amad, Clarke, Gelhardt
There will be a sell-out crowd for today’s match, with Sunderland also snapping up their full allocation of tickets.
“It’s brilliant,” said Lions boss Gary Rowett.
“I don’t know how many times in a league game we’ve done this in recent years. With Covid it’s been difficult to gauge, I suppose.
“Certainly for us, that’s a massive thing. We’re going to need this as many times as we can before the end of the season.
“We’re in a fantastic position, I think the team and the fans are all doing their part. Let’s see if we can help each other get a little bit closer and a little bit more competitive as we get into the, as people call it, ‘squeaky bum time’.
“It’s fabulous. I think Sunderland fans have played their part as well, but from our perspective it’s brilliant. I think the fans getting behind the team in the way that they are going to do this weekend can only be a positive.”
Millwall are a point ahead of Sunderland ahead of the match and do have a game in hand following a 1-0 win over Cardiff last time out.
To find out more, we caught up with Millwall reporter Alex Jones from Southwark News on the latest episode of The Roar Podcast.
Here’s what he said when asked about Millwall’s key players:
“The players I want to pick out are players Sunderland fans will have seen before at the Stadium of Light and just didn’t perform.
“Zian Flemming is one who when he plays at his best can carry the rest of the team on his back. He’s the top scorer with 10 goals, is creative, can pick a pass, is physical.
“Tom Bradshaw works himself to death as the only striker in the squad, he has to but he’s scoring fairly regularly now.
“He does go on these short bursts but is still doing a fantastic job. He runs, he presses and can be a real nightmare for defenders but it’s whether he gets the service.
“You also have to be wary of Millwall’s set-piece threat. Jake Cooper is 6 ft 4 and might even be taller.”
Here’s what Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray had to say about today’s match:
“We know what’s coming. At Blackburn, I had four-and-a-half years of it and Millwall away is probably as tough of a game as you get in this league. Whatever people think about Millwall, support base is a massive help for that football team.
“Whether the stadium is full or not, the noise they make and the drive they give their team is like an extra man.
“We’ve sold our allocation out so it is going to be a fantastic atmosphere in the stadium on the day. We have to get to the levels that we know we can get to. If we do that, we can give any team in this league a tough game.
“The point I am trying to make is if we are not up for it against Millwall, we will get beat. We have to find the same intensity and adrenaline levels we showed last week at the Cottage.”
We’ll start with the Sunderland team news.
Alex Pritchard (calf) and Dennis Cirkin (hip) have both travelled with the squad to London and could return to action in today’s fixture.
Lynden Gooch will remain unavailable for another few weeks with a hip flexor issue, while Luke O’Nien is still suspended.
Top scorer Ross Stewart will miss the remainder of the season with an Achilles injury, while captain Corry Evans is also set to miss the rest of the campaign after suffering damage to his anterior cruciate ligament.
Elliot Embleton is recovering from a long-term setback.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Sunderland’s Championship fixture against Millwall.
The Black Cats will be hoping to build on last weekend’s 1-1 draw against Premier League side Fulham, yet they will have to do it without top scorer Ross Stewart who has been ruled out for the remainder of the campaign.
We’ll have all the build-up from The Den, as well as in-game analysis and post-match reaction.
Stick around and refresh the page for live updates.