Millwall keeper hails Lions’ impressive progress ahead of rematch with Sunderland

Millwall goalkeeper Jordan Archer endured a nightmare at the Stadium of Light earlier this season.

The 24-year-old was to blame for both Sunderland goals in November’s 2-2 draw on Wearside, while home goalie Robbin Ruiter was equally culpable for the two Lions strikes at the other end of the pitch.

But Archer has long since put that game behind him to record a 12th clean sheet of the campaign in last weekend’s victory at Burton Albion.

Now, ahead of the rematch with Sunderland at the Den on Saturday, Artcher has praised the entire defensive effort on show from Neil Harris’s men, who sit in 12th place in the Championship table, only seven points off the play-off places.

Asked about his shut-out haul, Archer told millwallfc.co.uk: “It’s a credit to the whole team.

“The back four have been solid and outstanding, but even the attacking players defend from the front.

“It really is a team effort and I can’t take credit for the clean sheets.

“At the start of the season, I read that we were one of the favourites to go down.

“It’s a testament to the boys and the staff how well we have done and I think there’s only a couple of games where we have been outplayed.”

Sunderland were bottom of the table, four points from safety, after the 2-2 home draw with Millwall, in which Robbie Stockdale took caretaker charge for the final time.

They are still bottom and now five points from the safety of fourth-bottom spot today.

Nevertheless, Archer will take nothing for granted, especially given Sunderland’s desperate need for victories.

Archer added: “Every game in this division is a big one.

“You look at some of the ex-Premier League clubs and there are some big, big names.

“I’m sure the fans will come out in their numbers and when the Den is rocking there are not many teams that can come and take points off us.

“We are playing well, but we won’t get too carried away becuase there’s still plenty of games to go before the end of the season.”

Back in November, Archer had trouble for the opening goal as Sunderland went ahead, struggling under his bar as Bryan Oviedo delivered a corner, with Lewis Grabban capitalising to tap in.

Ruiter conceded from two almost identical George Savile free-kicks at the other end before Archer completely lost his way in trying to deal with an Adam Matthews effort and succeeded only in pushing the ball into his own net.

Lions boss Harris said after the game: “It wasn’t a day for goalkeepers. Jordan will be the joint most disappointed person in the ground, along with their keeper.

“We’ll get round him and make sure he’s all right because he’s been good for us this year.

“He’s the first to admit he’s made a couple of errors but that’s football, I guess.

“It was a game with quite a lot of errors in it, but that made it entertaining.”