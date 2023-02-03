News you can trust since 1873
Millwall 1 Sunderland 1 LIVE: Reaction as Dennis Cirkin goal earns Cats a point at The Den

Sunderland face Millwall in the Championship this weekend – and we’ve got all the action covered.

By Joe Nicholson
3 minutes ago

The Black Cats claimed a commendable 1-1 draw at Fulham in the FA Cup last time out, yet top scorer Ross Stewart is now set to miss the rest of the season after he was stretchered off at Craven Cottage.

Stewart’s injury blow has been compounded by the fact Sunderland weren’t able to sign another striker on transfer deadline day.

Still, Tony Mowbray’s side remain on the cusp of the Championship play-off places and have plenty to play for.

Millwall vs Sunderland live blog.
We’ll have live updates, analysis and reaction from The Den throughout the day:

LIVE Millwall 1 (Cooper, 59) Sunderland 1 (Cirkin, 81)

Key Events

  • Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, Batth, Alese (Cirkin, 67) (Anderson, 85), Neil, Michut, Roberts, Amad, Clarke (Pritchard, 63), Gelhardt (Ba, 89)
  • Subs: Bass, Cirkin, Anderson, Ekwah, Ba, Bennette, Pritchard
  • Millwall XI: Long, McNamara, Cooper, Cresswell, Wallace, Mitchell, Saville, Fleming, Bennet (Watmore, 45), Honeyman (Voglsammer, 84), Bradshaw (Burke, 84)
  • Subs: Bialkowski, Malone, Shackleton, Leonard, Burke, Voglsammer, Watmore
FULL-TIME: MILLWALL 1 SUNDERLAND 1

90+2’ Important challenge from Hume

Hume had to keep his concentration to make an important tackle in his own penalty area there.

SIX minutes added time

89’ Another Sunderland change

ON: Ba

OFF: Gelhardt

85’ Cirkin forced off

Anderson comes on in place of Cirkin.

84’ Double change for Millwall

ON: Voglsammer and Burke

OFF: Honeyman and Bradshaw

81’ GOOOOOAAALLLLL!!! CIRKIN!!!

Sunderland are level after Roberts won another free-kick which saw Saville booked.

Pritchard’s delivery was turned in by Cirkin who took a whack for his troubles.

The defender needed treatment but was able to walk off.

79’ Chance to seal it

That could have been game over as Watmore broke away and had Bradshaw to his right.

The former’s pass was just overhit as Neil managed to get back and make a tackle.

73’ Roberts chance

That was a fine run from Roberts through the middle of the pitch, before the playmaker’s shot was blocked by Cresswell inside the Millwall box.

Roberts could have perhaps played in Gelhardt to the left of him though.

Cresswell celebrated the block like a goal.

72’ Millwall looking comfortable

Sunderland are still seeing more of the ball but haven’t really posed much of a threat in this second half.

