Millwall 1 Sunderland 1 LIVE: Reaction as Dennis Cirkin goal earns Cats a point at The Den
Sunderland face Millwall in the Championship this weekend – and we’ve got all the action covered.
The Black Cats claimed a commendable 1-1 draw at Fulham in the FA Cup last time out, yet top scorer Ross Stewart is now set to miss the rest of the season after he was stretchered off at Craven Cottage.
Stewart’s injury blow has been compounded by the fact Sunderland weren’t able to sign another striker on transfer deadline day.
Still, Tony Mowbray’s side remain on the cusp of the Championship play-off places and have plenty to play for.
We’ll have live updates, analysis and reaction from The Den throughout the day:
LIVE Millwall 1 (Cooper, 59) Sunderland 1 (Cirkin, 81)
Key Events
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, Batth, Alese (Cirkin, 67) (Anderson, 85), Neil, Michut, Roberts, Amad, Clarke (Pritchard, 63), Gelhardt (Ba, 89)
- Subs: Bass, Cirkin, Anderson, Ekwah, Ba, Bennette, Pritchard
- Millwall XI: Long, McNamara, Cooper, Cresswell, Wallace, Mitchell, Saville, Fleming, Bennet (Watmore, 45), Honeyman (Voglsammer, 84), Bradshaw (Burke, 84)
- Subs: Bialkowski, Malone, Shackleton, Leonard, Burke, Voglsammer, Watmore
Hume had to keep his concentration to make an important tackle in his own penalty area there.
Sunderland are level after Roberts won another free-kick which saw Saville booked.
Pritchard’s delivery was turned in by Cirkin who took a whack for his troubles.
The defender needed treatment but was able to walk off.
That could have been game over as Watmore broke away and had Bradshaw to his right.
The former’s pass was just overhit as Neil managed to get back and make a tackle.
That was a fine run from Roberts through the middle of the pitch, before the playmaker’s shot was blocked by Cresswell inside the Millwall box.
Roberts could have perhaps played in Gelhardt to the left of him though.
Cresswell celebrated the block like a goal.