The Black Cats claimed a commendable 1-1 draw at Fulham in the FA Cup last time out, yet top scorer Ross Stewart is now set to miss the rest of the season after he was stretchered off at Craven Cottage.

Stewart’s injury blow has been compounded by the fact Sunderland weren’t able to sign another striker on transfer deadline day.

Still, Tony Mowbray’s side remain on the cusp of the Championship play-off places and have plenty to play for.

